EFCC Arraigns Two for Alleged N600m NNPC Job Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday, February 9, 2026 arraigned Gidado Ibrahim and Halimat Adenike Tejusho(at large) before Justice H. Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja for an alleged N600m job scam

They were arraigned on an amended six count charge bordering on fraud, obtaining under false pretence and forgery to the tune to N603, 400,000.00. (Six Hundred and Three Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira).

At Monday’s proceedings, prosecution counsel Y. Tarfa drew the attention of the court to an amended six count charge, urging the court to allow the defendant to take his plea.

Count one of the charge reads: That you GIDADO IBRAHIM and HALIMAT ADENIKE TEJUSHO O (now at large) between August 2024 to October 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court obtained the sum of N603, 400,000.00. (Six Hundred and Three Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) from OLUSEYE YOMI - SHOLOYE under the false pretence that you will facilitate her appointment as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Count two of the charge also reads “That you, GIDADO IBRAHIM sometime in August, 2024 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did use as genuine a forged document titled “Presidential Villa State House, OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER” when you knew or had reason to believe it to be forged and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under Section 364 of the same Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the six-count charges when they were read to him.

In view of his not guilty plea, counsel to the prosecution, Tarfa asked the court for a trial date and remand of the defendant in a Correctional Center.

However, counsel to the defendant, B. B Alhaji informed the court of his application for bail, adding that although the application was not ripe for hearing, the defendant should be remanded in EFCC custody considering his health status pending the date for hearing and ruling on the bail application.

Justice Muazu adjourned the matter to February 17, 2026 for hearing of application while ordering the defendant to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility.