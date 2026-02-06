Police Arrest Landlady For Poisoning Tenant’s Three-year-old Son After Minor Quarrel

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Nafisat Lateef, for allegedly poisoning a three-year-old boy at Omifon community in Odigbo Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed the arrest in a statement on Friday, noting that the victim is the child of her tenant.

According to Jimoh, the 40-year-old suspect allegedly committed the offence on Tuesday following an argument with the victim’s mother, identified as Rofiat. The suspect reportedly gave the child a liquid substance suspected to be poisonous.

Jimoh said: “The incident occurred on Tuesday, 4th February 2026, at about 8:30 am, when the suspect allegedly gave the victim identified as Abdulrasheed, a liquid substance suspected to be poisonous.

“The act was reportedly carried out following a misunderstanding between the complainant and the suspect, who is the complainant’s landlady.

“Shortly after consuming the substance, the child began vomiting and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he received medical attention.

“The police detectives, during a swift and intelligence-led operation, arrested the suspect.”

He added that detectives recovered the liquid substance suspected to be poison during the investigation.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and has made useful statements,” Jimoh noted.

The police have commenced a full investigation, and the case will be charged to court upon conclusion of the inquiry.


