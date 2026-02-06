APC Replaces Hope Uzodimma With Masari As National Convention Committee Chairman

The All Progressives Congress has replaced Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, with former Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, as Chairman of the National Convention Central Coordination Committee ahead of the party’s March 27 and 28, 2026 convention.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Secretary of the APC, Surajudeen Basiru, and posted on the party’s official X page on Friday.

“In further consultation with the leadership and national stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Central Coordination Committee for the 2020 National Convention has been reconstituted.

“Sub-committees of the Central Coordination Committee will be constituted and announced in due course,” the statement read.

Uzodimma, who was earlier named chairman of the committee, has now been reassigned as treasurer following a fresh reconstitution approved by the party leadership.

The party also expanded the membership of the committee from 73 to 90, bringing in additional chieftains, including Senator Barry Mpigi and other senior party figures.





Under the revised structure, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, was named Vice Chairman I, while Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will serve as Vice Chairman II.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was retained as Secretary of the committee.

Photo: X/@OfficialAPCNg

The changes come barely days after the APC had unveiled Uzodimma as chairman of the 73-member committee, a move that signalled intensified preparations for the convention, which will culminate in the election of new members of the party’s National Working Committee.







