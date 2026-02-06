FG Announces Six-week Partial Closure Of Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, on Thursday, announced a six-week partial closure of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway to carry out urgent repairs on expansion joints at Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge, and Arepo–Punch Bridge.

The ministry said the closure became necessary to resume critical rehabilitation works that were previously suspended on the Lagos-bound section of Kara Bridge after public complaints about prolonged traffic congestion.

Addressing journalists at Kara Bridge, the Ogun State Federal Controller of Works, Michael Komolafe, apologised to motorists for the inconvenience and assured that improved traffic management arrangements would be implemented to ensure swift and durable repairs.

Komolafe explained that the expansion joints on the three bridges had deteriorated significantly, posing safety risks and contributing to crashes.

He stated that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, had directed that urgent repairs be carried out.

Komolafe added that work had already been completed on half of the Lagos-bound sections of Magboro and Arepo–Punch bridges, while the remaining portions on the Ibadan-bound side would now be addressed.

The contractor and General Manager of CBC Construction Company, Andy Duan, said the repairs would take six weeks, with mobilisation of equipment to be completed over the weekend and full construction expected to begin on Monday.

He disclosed that parts of the expansion joints at Magboro and Arepo–Punch bridges had been completed, while half of the Lagos-bound section at Kara Bridge was already done.

“At Kara Bridge, we have finished half of it. So we are facing the other half of it. Instead of causing traffic, that’s why we suspended the work temporarily. Now we are getting instructions from the Ministry of Works to resolve this issue,” Duan said.

He further explained that the condition of the expansion joint for Kara Bridge was very poor and had been causing accidents.

Duan said that before the diversion begins, materials such as barriers would be brought in to protect the temporary working area. He added that traffic signs, warning lights, and other safety measures would be installed to ensure that traffic moves safely and workers are protected.





“We are supposed to start immediately, but we are shifting it to Monday. We expect to complete half of each expansion joint within a week. For the Ibadan-bound side, covering three bridges, we will divide the work into phases so each bridge takes about a week,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kehinde Hamzat, assured motorists that measures had been put in place to ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction period.

He warned against driving against traffic, noting that violators would be sanctioned.





Hamzat added that the repairs were prompted by reports of failing expansion joints that had caused ditches and crashes, particularly on Kara Bridge.





He urged motorists to cooperate and exercise patience, describing the closure as a necessary step to improve road safety and infrastructure.







