Police Confirms Arrest Of Officers Behind Attack Of Influencer Ijoba Lande In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that officers allegedly involved in an attack on popular actor and content creator Ijoba Lande have been identified and are under investigation.

Lande, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, raised the alarm over the alleged assault on his social media accounts.

He claimed that he and a friend were attacked by police officers, resulting in the seizure of his iPhone 16 Pro Max and $1,200.

In the video, Lande was seen in pain while his friends encouraged him to make an official report at a police station.

He described the attack as life-threatening, saying he “nearly lost my life.” The post quickly gained attention online, sparking discussions about police conduct and accountability.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, responded on X on Friday, confirming that the officers involved have been brought forward to the Command for questioning.

She added that statements are currently being taken from both the officers and the actor, and his friend. According to SP Adebisi, further updates on the investigation would be communicated as the matter develops.

