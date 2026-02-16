Peter Obi It Is Not Our Turn To Be President..Umahi Tells Igbos

Minister of Works and former governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has appealed to Nigerians from the South East to tell Peter Obi to drop his presidential aspiration as it is not the time for anyone rom the region to become President.

While inspecting ongoing works at the Alaoji axis of the Enugu–Port Harcourt expressway over the weekend, Umahi said Igbos can no longer complain of marginalization because the Tinubu administration has corrected the abnormally and so it is expected of them to pay him back by voting owverwhelmingly for him during the 2027 general elections.

In his words

“All the marginalisation we complain about has been addressed by the President. Unless we are not being truthful to ourselves, there is no more marginalisation in the South-East.

You know, giving the Ministry of Works to the South-East is no mean feat because we have never had a Minister of Works from the zone. You can see the results and the intention of the President. You can see the goodwill of the President.

So, it’s time for payback. You all know the scale of work from Port Harcourt down to Enugu. Every section of this project is ongoing towards completion. Never in Nigeria’s history have we benefited as much.

When I was deputy governor and then governor for eight years, not a single federal road project came to the state. But today, we can boast of numerous ongoing projects. We can boast of projects worth trillions of naira in the South-East, just like in other regions.

The biggest legacy projects of the President are in the South-East. We have service chiefs, key appointments, and a lot happening in the South-East under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, it’s time to support the President. The people of the South-East should support the President.

We should not be guided by sentiments or non-strategic moves. We should tell our brother, Peter Obi, that it is not yet our turn.”