Bird Strikes Force Withdrawal Of United Nigeria Airlines Two Aircraft

United Nigeria Airlines says it has suffered bird strike incidents four times in 2026, with the latest occurrence forcing the temporary withdrawal of two Airbus A320 aircraft from service within 24 hours.

The airline disclosed that the most recent incident happened on Sunday during the take-off of Flight UN0519 from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport en route to Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

This was made known in a statement made available on Sunday. According to the carrier, the bird strike affected one of the aircraft’s engines shortly after departure, prompting an immediate decision to ground the aircraft for detailed technical inspections.

The airline said, “In line with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for comprehensive technical inspections before returning to operations.”

The airline described the development as “another bird strike too many,” noting that it was the second incident in less than 24 hours and the fourth since January 2026.

“United Nigeria Airlines wishes to inform its valued passengers and the general public that a second bird strike in less than 24 hours, and the fourth since January 2026, has occurred on one of the engines of another Airbus A320 aircraft during the take-off of Flight UN0519 scheduled for 12:00 hours from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Sunday, 15 February 2026,” the statement added.

Bird strikes are gradually becoming a menace, for which experts have been calling on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to improve its precautionary measures against incidents caused by wildlife

Operators noted that bird strikes, though not uncommon in aviation, can pose significant operational and financial challenges to airlines, particularly when multiple incidents occur within a short period. Aircraft engines are especially vulnerable during take-off and landing phases, when planes operate at lower altitudes where bird activity is higher.

The airline further disclosed that the cumulative effect of the incidents led to the withdrawal of two Airbus aircraft from active service within a day.

“This brings the total number of Airbus aircraft withdrawn from service in less than 24 hours to two. As a result, some flights across our network will be disrupted and may not operate as earlier scheduled,” it stated.

Passengers across its domestic network have begun experiencing schedule adjustments and delays as the airline works to manage fleet availability.

The latest incident comes barely 24 hours after another bird strike involving Flight UN0523 from Asaba to Lagos on Saturday. Earlier, on February 12, the airline reported a separate bird strike incident in Port Harcourt involving Flight UN0514/614 shortly after landing from Lagos.

Although no visible damage was detected at the time, the airline noted that the aircraft underwent precautionary inspections to confirm its airworthiness before being cleared for subsequent operations. At the time of this report, the airline had yet to confirm if the aircraft had returned to service.

“Safety will never be compromised, as it remains the foundation of our operations,” the statement emphasised.

The carrier also apologised to passengers affected by the schedule changes, saying its operational and customer service teams were working around the clock to minimise inconvenience.

“This is indeed another bird strike too many; however, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause to your travel plans and kindly seek the understanding and patience of our valued passengers and the general public,” the airline said.

Affected passengers were advised to contact the airline through its official communication channels for rebooking and support.



