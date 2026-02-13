13 Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested In Abuja Raid





Criminal syndicates responsible for a series of violent robberies across Gwagwalada, Apo, Waru, Jahi, Wuse, and other parts of the FCT have engaged the police in a heavy gun battle.

It was learnt that members of the syndicate had earlier raided Asokoro, Mabuchi, and Utako.

The FCT Police Commissioner, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, confirmed the incidents in a statement, noting that 13 suspects were arrested following an exchange of fire at a criminal hideout in Durumi, an Abuja suburb.

CP Dantawaye said the arrests followed credible intelligence, which guided operatives in tracing the suspects to their hideout. Upon arrival, the gang opened fire on the police team.

He noted that the operatives responded decisively and overpowered the suspects, initially leading to the arrest of eight members of the syndicate.

The operation was led by ACP Victor O. Godfrey of the Command’s Scorpion Squad.

The Command added that the squad had previously conducted intelligence-driven operations in Apo-Waru and Durumi following complaints from robbery victims in Asokoro, Mabuchi, and Utako.

According to the CP, follow-up operations led the team to a second hideout in Apo-Waru. Another exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the arrest of five additional suspects.

He noted that the suspects were positively identified through CCTV footage obtained from one of their recent operations, providing critical evidence for the arrests.

According to the command, preliminary investigations reveal the syndicate was responsible for violent robberies across several areas of the FCT.

“Notable incidents linked to the gang include a robbery at a hotel (name withheld) in Gwagwalada, where victims were dispossessed of cash, foreign currency, and phones, and a vigilante operative was disarmed,” the statement said.

“Other incidents include the robbery at a Travel Lodge in Wuse Zone 6, during which a police officer sustained serious injuries and a vehicle was stolen; and the robbery at an apartment in Jahi, affecting residents, including security aides attached to the Executive Governor of Kebbi State.”

The 13 suspects were identified as Yahaya Hassan, Umar Shuaibu, Adamu Ibrahim, Abubakar Sani, Abdullazeez Usain, Aliyu Aminu, Aliyu Adam, Ibrahim Usman, Suleiman Yawata, Mohammed Ali, Sani Hamza, and Hassan Abba.

Items recovered from the suspects include a grey Toyota Corolla (2015) with registration number ABC 200 GP, one AK-47 rifle, one locally fabricated rifle, one Jericho 941 pistol, 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, seven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, assorted iPhones, one hundred US dollars in one-dollar denominations, and assorted charms.

The CP stated that investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion.

He reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities via the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.



