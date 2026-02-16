Ramadan : NASS May Shift Presidential Poll To Feb13

The National Assembly announced on Sunday that it would reconvene its plenary session on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, cutting short its recess amid indications that lawmakers may review the date set for the 2027 presidential election.

Findings showed that the National Assembly may shift the presidential poll to February 13, 2027.

In a notice signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, senators and members of the House of Representatives were directed to resume sitting at 11 am and adjust their schedules accordingly, as “very crucial decisions” are expected to be taken during the session.

“I am directed to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the Senate and House of Representatives shall reconvene plenary session at 11:00 am on Tuesday, 17th February 2026, respectively,” the notice read.

“Consequently, all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are kindly requested to take note and reschedule their engagements accordingly to enable them attend the session, as very crucial decisions shall be taken by each Chamber during the session,” Ogunlana added.

However, sources within the National Assembly, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the public notice masks a more pressing agenda.

“It is more of an extraordinary plenary session to review the 2027 presidential election date as stipulated in the Electoral Act amendment.

That is why our recess has been cut short through the announcement made by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” a senator confided.

“The ultimate aim is to give legislative backing to INEC’s request to address the concerns raised regarding the 2027 election slated to hold during Ramadan,” the lawmaker added.

Another Senate insider told The PUNCH: “If all goes according to plan, the presidential poll date may be brought forward to February 13 from the previously announced February 20 by INEC.”

Similarly, a Senate source said: “This session is crucial. It is about more than dates—it is about ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of faith, has a fair opportunity to participate in the electoral process. The decisions we take here could define the credibility of the 2027 elections.”

The development comes barely a week after the Senate, bowing to public pressure, approved the electronic transmission of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal, while retaining manual collation as a backup in areas where technology may fail.

The emergency reconsideration arose from a disputed clause in the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Amendment Bill, 2026, which had triggered days of nationwide protests and intense criticism from opposition figures, civil society groups, and youth movements.

Despite approving the electronic transmission system, the Senate stopped short of making it compulsory and rejected calls for real-time uploads of results—a key demand of protesters who had accused lawmakers of undermining electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Under the revised provision, presiding officers at polling units must electronically transmit results to the IReV portal after voting concludes and documentation is completed. Where electronic transmission is not possible due to network challenges, the manual result sheet, Form EC8A, will serve as the primary basis for collation and declaration.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while putting the motion to a voice vote, urged senators who opposed the amendment to formally challenge it on the floor.

With plenary set to resume, lawmakers are expected to continue deliberations on pending bills, committee reports, and other legislative matters, including further work on the Electoral Act amendment and related reforms ahead of the 2027 polls.

Meanwhile, the Joint National Assembly Conference Committee, constituted to reconcile differences in the Electoral Amendment Bill passed separately by the Senate and the House of Representatives, is expected to meet on Monday. The harmonised bill will subsequently be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

It was learnt that the joint panel, comprising members from both chambers, has been given a one-week window to resolve contentious provisions in the bill.