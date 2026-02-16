Breaking: FG Drags Nasir El-Rufai To Court For Tapping Ribadu’s Phone

The Federal Government has dragged Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to an Abuja court for allegedly tapping the phone of the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu

The Federal Government has filed a three-count charge against former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of unlawfully intercepting the phone communications of National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and failing to report those allegedly involved.

According to court documents marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, the Department of State Services (DSS), through its counsel, alleged that El-Rufai admitted during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme on 13 February 2026 that he and associates intercepted the NSA’s communications. Prosecutors contend that the admission constitutes an offence under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

In a second count, the Federal Government alleged that El-Rufai stated during the same broadcast that he knew and maintained relations with an individual who unlawfully intercepted Ribadu’s phone communications but failed to report the person to security agencies, an act said to contravene provisions of the Cybercrimes law.

The third count accuses the former governor and others still at large of using technical equipment or systems in Abuja in 2026 to intercept the NSA’s communications in a manner that allegedly compromised public safety and national security and caused apprehension among Nigerians. The charge cites Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

The prosecution team listed in the charge includes M.E. Ernest, O.M. Owan, U.M. Bulla, C.S. Eze and E.G. Orubor, all of the DSS legal department, with the charge dated 16 February 2026.

No plea has yet been recorded, and it was not immediately clear when El-Rufai is expected to be arraigned. The case adds to escalating tensions between the former governor and federal authorities following recent public allegations and counter-allegations involving national security matters.



