Three Arraigned In Court For Murder Of Nigerian Cab Driver In South Africa

Three suspects appear in South African court over murder of Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat

Three accused in the murder of 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in South Africa on Monday, February 16.

Satlat was attacked after responding to a ride request in Pretoria West on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. His hijacked vehicle and his body were later found abandoned in Atteridgeville.

The k!lling, which was captured on camera and widely circulated on social media, sparked national outrage. The suspects, Dikeledi Tears Phela, Gositsiane Machidi and McClaren Mushwana, abandoned their bail application and elected to remain behind bars. 

The suspects are facing charges of premeditated murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the fatal attack on Satlat.

Outside court, e-hailing drivers and supporters staged a picket, calling on the government to strengthen safety measures for drivers operating on digital platforms.

Protesters repeatedly chanted “Justice for Isaac” as proceedings got under way.

Satlat had borrowed the vehicle to make extra money.  He had been doing an automotive mechanical engineering internship in Centurion and was expected to finish early in March. 

His birthday would have been on March 12,


