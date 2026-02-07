Headless Body of Omoku Youth Federation President Recovered In Rivers Forest

The lifeless and headless body of the President of the Omoku Youth Federation, Comrade Ifeanyi Azuazu, has been recovered in a forest at Elieta in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State.

The remains were discovered by operatives of the ONELGA Security and Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC), days after Azuazu was abducted by unknown gunmen in Omoku.

Azuazu was reportedly kidnapped on Thursday, February 5, 2026, during an attack at a popular drinking spot along Ogolo Street, off Palace Road, Omoku. The incident, which occurred at about 6:00 pm, also claimed the life of one Chigozie Oluwu, said to be the youth leader’s personal aide.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, numbering about seven and arriving in two vehicles, opened fire upon sighting Azuazu and ordered him to enter one of the vehicles. Oluwu reportedly attempted to intervene and was shot dead on the spot, after which the gunmen forcefully took Azuazu away.

Confirming the recovery of the body, the OSPAC spokesperson in ONELGA, Mr. Goodnews Nkem, disclosed in a telephone interview that the corpse was found in Elieta Forest, sparking shock, grief and outrage across Omoku and its environs.





Nkem urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, including the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), as investigations continue to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

The attack caused panic in the area, with residents and passersby fleeing for safety, while many business owners hastily shut down their shops.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Rivers State Police Command were unsuccessful. The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would respond to enquiries but had not done so as of press time.