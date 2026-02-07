Wrongfully Detained Man Regains Freedom After Three Years In Ikoyi Prison

A Lagos-based legal advocacy team has secured the release of a man popularly identified as Citizen Gravel, who spent over three years at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over allegations that were later dismissed by the court.

According to the legal team, Citizen Gravel was acquitted of all charges after it was established that he was wrongfully arrested and detained without proper investigation.

His release followed sustained legal intervention after his case came to light during a routine prison decongestion visit last year.

The injustice reportedly began in 2023 when he refused to continue working for his employer without pay and subsequently resigned.

Shortly after, his former employer accused him of stealing inverter batteries allegedly worth over ₦3 million.

Based on the accusation, he was arrested and remanded in custody, where he remained for years without thorough investigation or trial.

It was during a prison outreach exercise that members of the legal team discovered his case and decided to take it up, eventually leading to his acquittal and release.

With this development, Citizen Gravel becomes the sixth inmate accused of theft and conspiracy whose freedom the team has secured this year alone, highlighting what they describe as a troubling pattern of wrongful detention driven by unverified allegations.

The legal team reaffirmed its commitment to challenging arrests, detentions, and prosecutions based solely on suspicion, retaliation, or social influence, stressing the need for due process and fairness within the justice system.

They expressed hope that his case will serve as a reminder of the importance of justice, accountability, and the protection of fundamental human rights in Nigeria.