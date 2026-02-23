Nigerian F1, J1 Visa Holders Excluded From New US Travel Restrictions

The United States Mission in Nigeria has clarified that Nigerian students and exchange visitors holding valid F1 and J1 visas will not be affected by the partial visa suspension under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

In a post on X on Monday, the mission disclosed that existing visa holders can continue their academic and exchange activities in the United States without disruption.

It stated, “Nigerian students and exchange participants with currently valid F1 and J1 visas are not affected by Presidential Proclamation 10998. Students and exchange participants with visas can continue to contribute to learning, research, and innovation at U.S. colleges and institutions.”

The clarification comes ahead of the January 1, 2026, implementation of Presidential Proclamation 10998, titled “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

Under the proclamation, the United States will partially suspend the issuance of certain visas to Nigerian nationals beginning at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 1, 2026.

The suspension covers: Nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas, Immigrant visas, with limited exceptions.

However, U.S. authorities have stressed that the measure applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and who do not hold a valid U.S. visa as of January 1, 2026.

Officials further stated: “Foreign nationals, even those outside the United States, who hold valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998. No visas issued before January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation.”

Nigeria is among 19 countries affected by the partial suspension announced in December 2025, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.