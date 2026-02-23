OAU Student To Sue Colleague For N15m Over False Rape Allegation

A 200L student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has filed a N15,000,000 lawsuit against a fellow student who falsely accused him of rape.

The legal action follows a public apology from the accuser, Adeife, retracting her allegation.

Allegation and Public Accusation

According to a letter from the legal team representing David Ojuko Adefesobi, the female student allegedly accused him of rape on or about February 17, 2026, and circulated his phone number on social media, including WhatsApp.

The solicitors described the accusation as entirely false, malicious, and reckless, saying it exposed David to public hatred, ridicule, contempt, and severely damaged his reputation and integrity among family, fellow students, professional colleagues, and the wider public.

Impact on David

The legal team highlighted that the false claim led to loss of business contracts and commercial opportunities, sustained online harassment, threats, and significant emotional distress.

They noted that the continued circulation of screenshots and reposts has aggravated the reputational harm.

While Adeife issued a video apology, the damage caused by the original publication cannot be undone simply by a retraction.

Demands from the Accused Student

David’s lawyers have demanded that Adeife issue a written and public apology acknowledging the allegation was false.

They also require the immediate removal of all defamatory content from every platform and a written undertaking that no further defamatory statements will be made.

Additionally, they are seeking N15,000,000 in damages for defamation, emotional distress, and reputational harm.

The letter warns that failure to comply within 14 days will lead to legal proceedings, including claims for aggravated damages, injunctive relief, and all other remedies available under Nigerian law.