Court Sentence Man To 60 Years Imprisonment For Raping 9 Year Old Girl

A court sitting in Delta State has sentenced a 56 year old man to 60 years imprisonment for raping a 9 year old girl

This was a post by one Comrade Israel Joe on the incident

You guys remembered this case I did in January 2023 where this said Mr. Collins (56 years then), who resides in Ugolo in Okpe, Delta State, came with a bribe of 111,000 naira to me after he raped a 9 years old girl.

I had told him to come with the money so I could resolve the issue since he was running, and police could not get him to arrest. He agreed to come see me, of which he came with two men. He admitted that he defiled the young girl but said he did it just once.

He refused to admit penetrating the girl's anus other times after he had successfully defiled her.

He wasn't aware I had placed a call to the then DPO of Orerokpe division CSP Ojo and told him to mobilise policemen without uniform in order to get him arrested. They arrived at the scene (Lawfab Hotels, Osubi) on the 8th of January, 2023.

He gave me 100k, gave the mother of the victim 11k, and also said he had given 600k to the community to help kìII the matter.

I quitely called the DPO that the said Mr. Collins had arrived. This was how they took a swipe on him and arrested him. The matter was charged to court, and he was remanded to prison, later granted bail, and today, justice was served.

The judge read the lengthy judgement. He sentenced him to 60 years imprisonment. The judge also ordered the said Mr. Collins to pay 50 million naira compensation to the victim and the money he bribed me with, which I handed over to the police should be paid into the Delta State treasury in 24 hours.

I want to sincerely thank the judge for this sentence in line with justice. I also want to appreciate the state counsel, Barr. Phoebian Onomakpome and the IPO, Cpl. Bright Mgbomene attached to Orerokpe Division. According to the judge, this will serve as a deterrent to others.

Viva Aluta

Comr. Israel Joe