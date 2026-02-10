Nigerian Bank Orders Customers With Less Than N7.5m Deposit In Their Account To Close It

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has announced plans to close a number of its branches across the country effective 15 January 2026, as part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen digital banking and streamline operations.

The decision was disclosed in a statement issued to clients on Friday titled “Branch Network Update”, in which the bank said the move follows “careful consideration and in line with our ongoing efforts to optimise our services and customer value propositions.”

According to the bank, the closures “build on our digitisation efforts, which commenced a few years ago, to streamline our processes, operating channels, products, and service solutions; and efficiently utilise resources to suit the expectations and evolving needs of our clients.”

Standard Chartered reassured customers of its strong financial standing, noting that it had successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s ₦200 billion minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks.

“Please be assured that we remain adequately equipped to serve and support you in the fulfilment of your financial goals and aspirations,” the statement added.





The bank emphasised that the branch closures will not affect its commitment to service delivery, explaining that it continues to connect “corporate, institutional and affluent clients to a network that offers unique access to sustainable growth opportunities across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”

Reaffirming its brand promise, Standard Chartered stated: “We are steadfast in our commitments to you and assure you that we will continue to provide the best-in-class financial service solutions both for our corporates and retail clients.”