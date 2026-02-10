AIG Tunji Disu Takes Over As Head Of FCID Annex, Alagbon

Assistant Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu has assumed duty as the 55th AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

His appointment takes effect from 9 February 2026. He succeeds AIG Margaret Ochalla, who is currently attending a short-term professional training programme in the United States.

A native of Lagos State, AIG Disu is a senior police officer with over three decades of experience in operational, investigative and strategic policing. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Education from Lagos State University, multiple Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, as well as an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 and has since served in key leadership roles nationwide, including Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory, and AIG in charge of the Special Protection Unit.

His leadership of the Rapid Response Squad between 2015 and 2021 earned national and regional recognition for urban crime control and operational excellence.

Speaking on assumption of duty, AIG Disu said he was “excited to be in Lagos” and thanked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for the confidence reposed in him.

“I appreciate the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, for counting me worthy of this opportunity to serve in this capacity,” he said.

He pledged a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and promised to strengthen the operational and investigative capacity of the FCID Annex, while calling on stakeholders, sister agencies and the public to support the police in the fight against crime and the promotion of justice.