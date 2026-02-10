Abia Senior Citizens Law: Deceit Emela Nkari By John Kalu Okiyi

Have you read that “breaking news: Otti signs senior citizens law” and the associated blablabla that is currently circulating? Whoever shared it is possibly part of the elaborate social media deception army of Alex Otti or at best another victim of the same propaganda overdrive I’ve been warning against.

The former are well paid by Otti’s govt while the latter are innocent victims of their expectation of decemcy in state information management.

For your proper information, it was in May 2025 that Alex Otti signed the so called “senior citizens law” and that law does not provide for any free medical care, monthly stipend and all the blablabla you are reading online from the usual folks who rely on our collective inability to pay detailed attention to sell their market.

Of course the govt of Alex Otti will not come out to clarify appropriately because they sponsored the fabu story in the first place. All they managed to say recently is that “the law does not automatically offer monthly cash stipends or unconditional direct handouts to senior citizens”.

Just ask your father, uncle or mother if anybody in Abia State Government paid them any monthly stipend since May 2025 before you stop sending money to them because of a sponsored false narrative.

Ike agwula dibia umu uwa!!!

-John Billions