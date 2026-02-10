Foundation Backs Govt’s Education Development Drive

In what many described as an inspiring and life-changing event, the Dr. Cairo Ojougboh Foundation has strengthened its focus on driving initiative that enhances government’s efforts for educational development in Nigeria.

The Foundation was established in honour of the late medical doctor and member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

As part of the initiative, the Foundation recently held a special programme at St. Columba’s Grammar School, Agbor, the headquarters of the Ika South Local Government Area in Delta State, with the theme: “Your Future, Your Choice,” where the Foundation presented a cheque of ₦2,700,000 to cover examination fees for students sitting for West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), and the Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 examinations

The Foundation also rewarded academic excellence by giving cash gifts to the best students across the nine academic arms of the school. In addition, notebooks and writing materials were distributed to support effective learning among the students.

Beyond the financial support, the programme stood out as a strong investment in the academic and personal development of the students, while also celebrating the enduring legacy of discipline, excellence, and service that Dr. Cairo Ojougboh was known for.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the Foundation, Mrs. Bose Ojougboh, emphasised the importance of giving back to the institution that helped shape Dr. Cairo’s life and values, noting that St. Columba’s Grammar School played a significant role in shaping Dr. Cairo’s life.

She added that the Foundation is committed to inspiring current students to remain focused and hardworking while reminding the students that obstacles should not be seen as roadblocks, but as stepping stones for growth, encouraging them to turn challenges into opportunities.

She also encouraged students to take responsibility for their future by making intentional and positive life choices, both academically and personally, underscoring the importance of hard work and consistency as ingredients for success.

Ojougboh, who had her two sons, Mr. Nkem Ojougboh and Mr. Orieka Ojougboh, as active participants at the programme, urged students to understand that every decision they make contributes to their future, emphasising that discipline, consistency, and focus are non-negotiable for success factors.

The event was further enriched by the strong presence of the Old Boys of St. Columba’s Grammar School, led by Elder Ndudi Agholor, who were fully represented at the programme. Many of them shared memories of their time in school, recalling their experiences with deep nostalgia and pride. The alumi reflected on their years in the school and appreciated the current school leadership for maintaining the high standards the institution has always been known for.

Jerry Ehiwarior, commended the Cairo Ojougboh family for the initiative and encouraged them to sustain it, noting that it is a meaningful way to preserve and honour Dr. Cairo’s legacy. They applauded members of the Foundation for a ‘commendable and impactful’ initiative.

They expressed deep appreciation to the Foundation for the generous support and for honouring the legacy of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, adding that the gesture had greatly inspired and motivated the students to work harder towards their goals.

The programme ended on a very hopeful note, with students leaving the event feeling motivated and determined to make better decisions about their future.



