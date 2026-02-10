Gen Waidi Shaibu Visits Liberia For 69th Armed Forces Day Celebration

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has arrived in the Republic of Liberia on an official engagement at the invitation of the Armed Forces of Liberia, to grace the country’s Sixty-Ninth Armed Forces Day Celebration scheduled for Tuesday, 11 February 2026.





The COAS on arrival was warmly received by the Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia, Major General Davidson Forley. In a mark of honour and mutual military respect, Lieutenant General Shaibu inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Armed Forces of Liberia, symbolizing the enduring professional ties and cooperation between the two sister armed forces, symbolizing the high esteem Republic of Liberia has for the Nigerian Army.

The COAS also visited the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Liberia, where he was received by the Chargé d’Affaires, Ambassador Rahmat Muhammad. During the visit, Lieutenant General Shaibu interacted with embassy officials and commended their efforts in strengthening Nigeria Liberia bilateral relations and safeguarding Nigerian interests in the host nation.





The visit underscores Nigeria’s sustained commitment to defence diplomacy, the deepening of bilateral military cooperation and the reinforcement of regional security collaboration within the West African sub-region. The COAS’s participation in Liberia’s Armed Forces Day Celebration further reflects Nigeria’s resolve to foster professional solidarity and strategic partnerships with sister African militaries in the fight against emerging security challenges.

Lieutenant General Shaibu is expected to attend the Sixty-Ninth Armed Forces Day Celebration, where Liberia will commemorate its military heritage, operational achievements and the pivotal role of the Armed Forces in national development and stability.

Lieutenant General Shaibu was one time the Military Assistant to the former Chief of Army Staff Armed Forces of Liberia. He holds a Distinguished Service Order honour, one of the highest military award of the Armed Forces of Liberian for his exceptional contributions to the development of the country's defence sector.











