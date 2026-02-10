Two Brothers Kill Elder Brother, Bury Him In Their Backyard

Shock and horror gripped Umuokpi kindred in Umuchimanyiri village, Obazu Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, after police arrested two brothers, Lucky and Uzoma Amadi, for the brutal killing of their elder sibling, Orindu.

What was first dismissed as a simple case of travel turned out to be a chilling family secret buried literally within their compound.

When the truth began to surface, angry youths stormed the residence and forced the suspects to exhume the remains from a shallow grave.

The body, already reduced to skeleton, was reportedly hung around the suspects’ necks as the crowd demanded justice before handing them over to the police.





Officers from the Mbieri Divisional Headquarters, including the Divisional Police Officer, arrived just in time to rescue the brothers from mob action, recover exhibits, and take custody of the remains.

One of the suspects, a tricycle operator, claimed the deceased had allegedly caused their father’s death years earlier, a claim now under police investigation.

For years, the brothers reportedly lied to villagers, insisting their elder brother had traveled, while concealing the dark truth beneath their feet.

As of press time, the Imo State Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, had yet to release an official statement. Meanwhile, residents are demanding swift justice for a crime that has shattered the peace of their community.