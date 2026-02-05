N11.7m Fraud, Impersonation: M.D Premium Samflex, Felix Idowu Convicted, To Be Sentenced Feb 12.

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The EFCC on Thursday, February 5, 2026, secured the conviction of the M.D, Premium Samflex, Felix Idowu and his company, Premium Samflex Integrated Limited. 

He was convicted by Hon Justice Adeyemi Ajayi for misappropriation of the sum of N11,750,000 entrusted to him by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives FCT Chapter to settle owners of land appurtenant to Plot No 81 Giri Farmland Layout, Gwagwalada Abuja which the association had purchased. 

Idowu who was prosecuted by EFCC’s Samuel Ugwuegbulam also impersonated the former Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu. 

While posing as operative of EFCC, he forged the signature of the Chairman and requested for money to get rid of a petition purportedly written against the complainant. 

He will be sentenced on Thursday, February 12, 2026. For details and more stories, visit www.efcc.gov.ng.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال