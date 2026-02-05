N11.7m Fraud, Impersonation: M.D Premium Samflex, Felix Idowu Convicted, To Be Sentenced Feb 12.

The EFCC on Thursday, February 5, 2026, secured the conviction of the M.D, Premium Samflex, Felix Idowu and his company, Premium Samflex Integrated Limited.

He was convicted by Hon Justice Adeyemi Ajayi for misappropriation of the sum of N11,750,000 entrusted to him by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives FCT Chapter to settle owners of land appurtenant to Plot No 81 Giri Farmland Layout, Gwagwalada Abuja which the association had purchased.

Idowu who was prosecuted by EFCC’s Samuel Ugwuegbulam also impersonated the former Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

While posing as operative of EFCC, he forged the signature of the Chairman and requested for money to get rid of a petition purportedly written against the complainant.

He will be sentenced on Thursday, February 12, 2026.