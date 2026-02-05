INEC Registers Two New Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered two new political parties.

Joash Amupitan, INEC chairman, announced the development on Thursday at the commission’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.

The parties are: Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Amupitan said the registration followed a rigorous assessment process after the commission received 171 letters of intent from associations seeking recognition as political parties.

According to the chairman, 14 associations passed the initial pre-qualification stage.

“Of these, eight successfully uploaded their documents on the commission’s dedicated portal,” he said.

“They are the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

“Out of the eight above, only two qualified for final assessment and verification of due compliance with the constitution and the Electoral Act.”

He explained that only the DLA met all legal requirements after the final review.

“Accordingly, the commission has decided to register the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) as a political party,” the chairman said.

Amupitan added that the NDC would also be registered following a court order directing the commission to do so.

“The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state, in suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025 between Barr Takori Mohammed Sanni & Ors v. INEC ordered the commission to register Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party,” he said.

“The commission has decided to comply with the order and it is being registered as a political party. Certificate of Registration will be handed over to the two new political parties in due course.”







