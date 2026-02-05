Man Beats His 29 Years Old Wife To Death In Imo

A man accused of beating his wife to death is currently at the homicide department, State CID, Owerri, Imo State.

Kelechi Prince Okeke, from Ngor-Okpala in Imo State, allegedly beat up his wife Olumma Chizoba Lucy Akataobi, from Abia State, on Monday, Feb. 2, after she asked him for her money which her customer paid into his account.

Ezinne Akataobi, a sister to the deceased, claimed the money that led to her sister's death was N35,000.

According to reports, the deceased conducts her business at Relief Market in Imo State. A customer bought something worth N35,000 from her and tried to transfer the sum but the transaction failed.

The customer asked if she has another account and she provided her husband's account details to which the customer made payment and the husband confirmed receipt.

However, when she got home and asked for the money to put back in her business, a fight allegedly ensued, leading to her death.

It has not been confirmed that Kelechi was the one who killed his wife, Olumma.

According to Kelechi, Olumma was eating when she screamed "my chest, my chest" after which she vomited and died.

Olumma's family are saying this is not true and they are demanding for justice.

Olumma's sister said the family always tell the deceased to come back home after several fights with her husband, but she always packs her belongings and ends up returning to the man

At the moment, the authorities in Owerri have gotten involved.

Photos shared online show Kelechi with his hands cuffed behind his back.



