Gov Mbah Is A New Sheriff Of Transformative Governance... Chief Of Air Staff

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on Thursday commended the pace of transformation and quality of governance in Enugu State under Governor Peter Mbah administration, describing the governor as “a new sheriff in town.”

Air Marshal Aneke made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Enugu, as part of his working tour of the state,.

He noted that the visit marked his first official trip to Enugu since his elevation as Chief of the Air Staff by President Bola Tinubu.

The service chief said he was struck by the visible changes in the state, even before landing, stressing that Enugu had undergone remarkable transformation compared to his previous visits.

“We are here because of the transformational , visionary leadership you are giving for this state. Even from the air, what I was seeing is not what I saw the last time I came to Enugu. From the air it was so clear that a new Sheriff is in town.

"I am so proud to have someone like you as a governor in my state and I am here to work with you to achieve the purpose of government,” he added.

He praised the Governor for the consistent support extended to the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies, noting that such cooperation had significantly enhanced operational effectiveness and contributed to the peace, safety, and stability currently enjoyed in the state.

“Enugu State and the Nigerian Air Force have enjoyed a long-standing partnership. We appreciate the support your administration has given us. We are here with open arms to deepen collaboration so that Enugu remains safe and becomes a thriving business hub.

“I am fully at your service to ensure that the people of Enugu continue to enjoy peace and security,” the CAS added.

In his response, Governor Mbah described the CAS as a worthy son of Enugu State, who had distinguished himself in national service.

“When a son has discharged his duty with honour and excellence, both in career and service to the nation, it is only fitting to welcome him with pride. We are extremely proud of you,” the Governor said.

He recounted how Air Marshal Aneke had demonstrated exceptional commitment to national security, recalling his swift intervention in Enugu.

“I remember calling you during a security challenge, and the speed of your response was remarkable. By the next day, you were already asking if the situation had been resolved. That passion and sense of duty make us very proud,” he stated.

The Governor also acknowledged the strong cooperation between the state government and Air Force personnel stationed in Enugu, revealing that joint security operations had led to the dismantling of criminal hideouts that could have evolved into major camps for criminal elements.

He disclosed that areas previously threatened by criminal activities were now being converted into large-scale farm estates as part of the administration’s strategy to combine security with economic productivity.

“Our approach is clear: forests and idle lands must not become havens for criminals. We would rather have farms and economic activities thriving there. Security and development must go hand in hand,” Mbah stressed.

The governor further assured the Nigerian Air Force of the state’s readiness to expand collaboration, including the provision of land for resettlement homes, farming projects, and other initiatives to support officers and personnel who have served the nation.

He commended the Air Force leadership for the renewed momentum in the fight against insurgency and banditry, pledging sustained cooperation to ensure lasting peace and inclusive development in Enugu State.