N100m Paid Into IGP Egbetokun Son’s Personal Account By Anambra State Govt By Mistake...Benjamin Hundeyin

The Nigeria Police Force has said the N100 million paid into the personal bank account of Victor Egbetokun, son of the outgoing inspector-general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, was a mistake and was promptly reversed.

The clarification followed an online report alleging that the money originated from the Anambra State Government’s security vote account.

Speaking on Channels Television programme Politics Today on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the transfer was reported by Victor himself and returned immediately.

“You could remember when he (Omoyele Sowore) said N100 million was paid into the account of the son of the IGP. I called the son of the IGP immediately to know what was going on, and he explained,” Hundeyin said.

“He said he saw N100 million in his account, and he told his accounts officer to reverse the money immediately, which he did,” he added.

Hundeyin said Victor printed his bank statement and presented it to the police to confirm that the funds had been returned.

“He printed out his statement of account. He showed me. The young man was forced to close down that account. He has written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for that allegation to be investigated,” the police spokesperson stated.

According to Hundeyin, the transaction was a banking error, and the funds were paid back into the state government’s account shortly after the mistake was discovered.

