Court Jails Woman Seven Years For N5.6m Fraud In Kano

Justice Maryam Sabo of the Kano State High Court sitting in Kano has convicted and sentenced Ebonine Rita Uzoamaka to seven years imprisonment for obtaining the sum of N5,600,000.00k( Five Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira) by false pretence.

The convict was arraigned on August 18, 2021, on five- count charges of dishonest misappropriation of funds totaling N5,660,000.00 (Five Million, Six Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira).

One of the charges reads: “That You Ebonine Rita Uzoamaka on the 18th January 2021 at Kano within the jurisdiction of this honorable court with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira) only from Ochayi Anthony Eneche which you caused to be paid into your bank account number 0093030293 domiciled with Access Bank Plc under the false pretense that you had 500 cartons of D-Rich Baking powder you would sell to him, which pretence you knew to false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”

She initially pleaded "not guilty" to the charges when they were read to her, thereby setting the stage for a full trial.

In the course of the trial, prosecution counsel, Salihu Sani, presented a compelling case to establish the defendant's guilt.

He called a total of four witnesses and tendered several documented exhibits, which were admitted as evidence by the court. In her defence, the defendant stood as the sole witness.

Delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Sabo convicted and sentenced the defendant to seven years imprisonment on all five counts of the charges . She, however, granted an option of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000) fine.

Uzoamaka bagged her imprisonment when she was arrested for obtaining the sum of N5.6m from her victim under the false pretense of supplying D-Rice Baking Powder from Aba, Abia State.

Upon receiving the funds, she failed to fulfill the supply contract, instead converting the funds to her personal use. She was charged to court and convicted.