DSS Captures Sixth Owo Church Alleged Attacker, Hid In Edo For 4 Years

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the sixth person involved in the 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, in which over 40 worshippers lost their lives and scores more were left injured.

The DSS is currently prosecuting five persons — Idris Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), Abdulhaleem Idris (25), and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47) for allegedly carrying out acts of terrorism.

For nearly four years, the sixth suspect evaded arrest, making him one of the most wanted fugitives in Nigeria.

A security source disclosed that DSS, operatives, who had for years been on the trail of the sixth suspect, identified as Sani Yusuf, arrested him in Iguosa community, along Powerline in Ovia North Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to the source, Yusuf, a high-profile commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) had after the Owo church attack, temporarily slipped into Kano before deciding to relocate to the sleepy community in Edo State.

The source further disclosed that Yusuf has since confessed to being involved in the planning and execution of the Owo church massacre.

In addition, continued the source, he confessed to other terrorist attacks by ISWAP, including the July 2022 Suleja military barracks attack, and kidnappings in Kaduna State and environs.

"He admitted his role in the Owo church attack, the Zuma Rock checkpoint assault, which claimed the lives of five soldiers, and several ISWAP kidnap operations," the source disclosed.

"Yusuf also disclosed that he served under other ISWAP top commanders like Abu Ikirimah, who was arrested by the DSS in 2024," another source offered.

"This arrest marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Owo church attack, the soldiers killed at Zuma Rock checkpoint in Suleja, and underscores the relentless campaign by the DSS in the fight against terrorism," he declared.