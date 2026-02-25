Governor Sanwo-Olu Congratulates " Lagos Boy " Tunji Disu On Appointment As Ag IGP





Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu released this statement on the appointment of AIG Tunji Disu as the new Ag Inspector-General of Police

" I want to personally congratulate Olatunji Disu on his appointment as Acting Inspector-General of Police by HE President Bola Tinubu.





This appointment is well deserved. AIG Tunji Disu has put in over three decades of solid and consistent work in the Nigeria Police Force. He has earned this moment through professionalism, discipline, and proven results.





In Lagos, we saw his leadership up close, especially during his time as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad. He understood the streets and the people, and he approached the job with focus and courage.





I am confident he will bring that same clarity of purpose to this new role. Nigeria needs a police force that is accountable and effective, and I believe he has the experience and strength of character to lead that effort.





Congratulations once again. Lagos is proud."