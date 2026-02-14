Man Kills Brother In Rivers For Allegedly Blocking His Success

A man identified as Nwalozie Chiwendu has allegedly killed his brother, Chidiebere Isaiah, in Ofeh community, Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 4pm on Thursday after the suspect accused his elder brother of witchcraft and blocking his success.

Pictures of the deceased circulating on social media and seen by our reporter show the victim with multiple machete cuts all over his body.

It was learnt that when the victim fell to the ground in a pool of blood, the suspect immediately realised what he had done and fled before bystanders could apprehend him.

Narrating the incident on Friday, the Youth President of Ofeh community, Chinonso Chima, described it as “very unfortunate.”

Chima stated, “Yesterday evening, I got a call from people in my community about a sad incident involving two brothers from the same compound. The story is that the younger one, carrying a cutlass, butchered his elder brother. Before people could intervene, he ran after committing the act.

“So, when I was called, I told them to rush the victim to the hospital while I hurried down from town to see how we could attend to the matter. On the way to the hospital, the victim died.

“We have reported the matter to the Police Division here, and they have taken note. The suspect is still on the run, and the community is searching for him to face the full wrath of the law.”

He added that the deceased’s remains were later deposited in the mortuary with police permission. Chima also addressed the community, urging calm to prevent anyone from taking the law into their own hands.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing.

She stated, “Information indicates that the suspect used a cutlass to kill the victim after accusing him of witchcraft that allegedly prevented his success.

“The victim’s corpse has been deposited in the mortuary. Investigation is ongoing, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspect and ensure he faces the law.”



