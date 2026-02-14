Kwara Communities Fiee As Terrorists Send Warning Letters Of Imminent Attacks

Attacks by suspected terrorists may not be abating anytime soon as the hoodlums have started circulating warning letters to several communities in Kwara State.

It was gathered that in the last six days, they had sent letters to four different communities, threatening to strike at any time.

It was learnt that on Thursday, a letter was dropped in Ira, a community linking Inaja and Aho towns in Oyun Local Government Area.

The terrorists had earlier sent a threat letter to Dunshigogo community in Kaiama LGA, a few days after the February 3 attack on Woro town, which left over 176 people dead and 38 abducted.

Residents flee after threat letter

It was gathered that residents of Ira, Inaja and Aho had started leaving their homes over the threat letters by the suspected terrorists.

A copy of one of the letters was signed by “The Writer (SANUFH).”

It read, “This message is from Nigeria Terrorist Association, NTA. Our motor: we kill, we kidnapping, and destroying. No town or place that is scared us to destroy… We search and gaddering information before we rade. We heared about this town Ira, you people strong, and have many powerful man to face our organisation. Be ready for us at any time any date, noting concern us about your oracle or powerful we left kaiama we move to Ira, Inaja, Aho and town around.”

The content of the letter, including grammar and structure, is retained for accuracy. The authenticity of the letter has not been ascertained

Ira, a border town adjoining Ilemona, the headquarters of Oyun LGA, lies along a corridor linking several rural settlements considered vulnerable due to their proximity to forest belts.

A traditional chief in Ira, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, said the letter was dropped at a motorcycle park near the central mosque.

“The letter was seen around 2:30pm to 3pm. Two suspects on a bike dropped it at the okada riders’ park close to Ira Central Mosque. Initially, the riders thought it was a mistake and kept it for the men, but after reading it, they quickly took it to the king’s palace.

“Once the letter reached Kabiyesi, he informed security agencies. Around 5pm, DSS and police officers visited Inaja, Ira and Aho. Soldiers, police and NSCDC personnel are now patrolling the area,” he said.

The chief added that despite the security presence, fear had gripped the communities, prompting some residents to relocate temporarily.

“This is the first time we are witnessing something like this. People are afraid. Some have left for nearby towns because we don’t know what is coming. Our vigilantes are currently in Ilorin for forest guard training. We want the government to release them to return home to address this threat,” he said.

Monarch seeks intervention

The Oninaja of Inaja, Oba Wahab Oyetoro, said that the letter heightened tension and forced some residents to flee.

“The letter was found in Ira on Thursday, and Oyun Local Government Chairman immediately called a security meeting of all traditional rulers to inform them and map out strategies to protect ourselves and our subjects. People are scared because of the massacre in Kaiama. Some residents have already left town to seek refuge in Offa and other neighbouring communities,” he said.

The monarch added that security agents, supported by vigilantes, had commenced patrols in the communities.

Speaking on the matter, the National Secretary of the Ira Descendants Union, Yekini Olarewaju, said the community had reached out to the government and security agencies for urgent intervention.

Describing the mood in the community, he said fear had gripped residents and disrupted normal activities.

“There is panic everywhere. People are afraid. Those who were supposed to go to their farms, especially those harvesting cashew, could not go. All schools, including primary and secondary, did not open today. People shut down their businesses.

“We have sought the help of the government. Security agencies such as the Navy, civil defence, the police, as well as soldiers stationed in Ilemona, a neighbouring community, have started patrolling the entire area.

“Our local vigilantes are also not sleeping. They have been combing the surrounding bushes since then,” he said.

An indigene of Ira who resides in Offa and spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said news of the letter spread rapidly on Thursday night.

“We received the news about a strange letter late on Thursday night, but we didn’t even know where it came from. In fact, some people and I were in Ira around 3pm yesterday (Thursday) and heard nothing.





“It was around 10pm that my brother rushed from Ira to Offa to inform me. I was shocked. People from Lagos and even outside the country started calling me. One of my younger brothers, out of fear, asked me to relocate to Lagos, but I insisted on staying,” he added.





The man said many families had resorted to prayers while urging vigilance among their children.





“We just have to be prayerful. The letter has already sent shockwaves through the community, but people have nowhere else to go. Parents are warning their children not to move around at night. We have written to the government requesting assistance,” he said.

Police, DSS on red alert

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Ejire Adetoun-Adeyemi, confirmed receipt of the letter.

“Our intelligence unit is currently investigating to ascertain its veracity and possible source. We have intensified patrols by deploying additional personnel, in collaboration with vigilantes, to identify the source of the letter. The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, has implored anyone with useful information to report to the nearest police division. He assures indigenes and residents of Kwara of the police resolve to protect lives and property,” she said.

Similarly, a senior DSS officer confirmed the development, stating, “We have received this letter, and we are working on it.”





A military source said the Nigerian Army’s Forward Operating Base in Ilemona had increased patrols across the threatened communities.





“The information has put all security agencies on operational alert. Meetings with local government authorities have been held to review strategies and ensure there is no infiltration,” the officer said.

LG chairman convenes emergency meeting

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Oyun LGA, Akanbi Olarewaju, convened an emergency security meeting on Friday at the council secretariat in Ilemona.

The meeting, attended by security agencies, traditional rulers and key stakeholders, was aimed at addressing the threats.

The Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Owodunni Adekunle, said, “Although security agencies are still working to authenticate the source and credibility of the letter, the council considered it necessary to take proactive steps in the interest of public safety.

“We urge our people to remain calm, vigilant and report any strange movement or unfamiliar faces, not only in Ira and Aho/Inaja but across the entire Oyun Local Government. Community policing and timely information-sharing remain critical to preventing crime and averting possible security breaches.”

