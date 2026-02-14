‘Wike Discovered Me,’ Fubara Dedicates " New Telegraph " Award To FCT Minister

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that his decision to embrace what critics describe as “weakness” was driven by the need for peace and survival, as he dedicated his Man of the Year award to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara during New Telegraph Award / Dinner Night in Lagos…Photo Credit: X | Big_Sinudo

Speaking while receiving his award at the New Telegraph Award/Dinner Night in Lagos on Friday , Fubara delivered an emotional reflection on leadership, political pressures, and reconciliation.

“Today for me is a very special day, and also special for everyone who has believed in me, and I know for believing in me, you have a share of special pain,” the governor said.

Addressing the prolonged political tensions that have defined Rivers State’s governance landscape, Fubara stated that his approach had often been misunderstood.

“Some of these pains, some persons describe them as weakness, while others say it as being strong, but I choose for a lot of reasons to be weak. Weak, because I want peace.

“Weak, because we need to survive. Weak, because I need to also protect those things that are dear, not just to me, but to our dear nation,” he said.

In a remark likely to stir political conversations, the governor added, “Weakness is a virtue. It pays at the right time.”

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja…Photo: State House

Fubara expressed gratitude to his family and the people of Rivers State for what he described as their patience and maturity amid months of political uncertainty.

“To the wonderful people of Rivers State that have shown support, shown quietness, shown maturity that has brought us this far,” he said.

He then made a direct and symbolic dedication of the award to Wike, his predecessor and political benefactor

“I do not care how you interpret it or misinterpret it, I also dedicate this award to somebody who also discovered me, not minding the situation, the Honourable Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

“He discovered me, and it is the discovery that gave me this loudness,” Fubara stated.

The governor’s comments come against the backdrop of recent signs of easing tensions between both leaders following mediation by President Bola Tinubu

It was earlier reported that the rivalry between Wike and Fubara showed indications of softening after what was described as a “final” intervention by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Wike, speaking after inspecting projects in Abuja, had expressed optimism about the reconciliation process, saying, “I believe, by the grace of God, this will be the last time.

“All I can tell you is that Mr President has been very kind to the people of the state. If there seems to be a problem between the legislature and the governor, as a father, he really has to intervene.”

Fubara had also publicly acknowledged Wike’s influence during the inspection of the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, describing the minister as “My Oga” and crediting him with conceiving the initiative.

The political standoff between the two leaders, which began shortly after Fubara assumed office in May 2023, triggered deep divisions within the Rivers State House of Assembly, impeachment threats, and months of governance uncertainty.

Recent developments, however, suggest moves towards stabilisation, including the reported submission of a fresh list of commissioner-nominees by the governor to the Assembly as part of ongoing reconciliation efforts.



