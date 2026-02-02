LASG Warns Skitmakers And Content Creators

The Lagos State Government has warned content creators, skit makers and social media influencers against producing or uploading digital content involving children in ways that could harm their dignity, safety and overall well-being.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Monday and shared on the state government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the statement, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, in collaboration with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), expressed concern over the growing involvement of children in digital content that exposes them to abuse, exploitation and inappropriate situations.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, in partnership with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, seeks to draw the attention of content creators, skit makers, influencers and digital media producers to the importance of safeguarding the rights of children across all forms of online and offline content,” the statement read.







