I Earned N374m Salary And N10.17bn From Private Businesses..Abubakar Malami

Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami tells court that he earned N374m from salaries, N10.17bn from private businesses, N958m as gifts from personal friends, as he seeks to vacate an interim order which directed the seizure of 57 properties linking to him

Malami revealed this through his lawyer, Joseph Daudu, who made the declaration in a motion on notice filed on Mr Malami’s behalf at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the court to vacate an interim order made against three of the 57 properties seized by EFCC for forfeiture to the Federal Government.

The lawyer submitted that Mr Malami had copiously declared his source of income in his asset declaration filed with the CCB to include the following:

- N374, 630,900 million income from salaries, estacodes, severance allowance, and others.

- N574, 073, 000 (five hundred and seventy-four million, and seventy three thousand naira) as income generated through disposed assets.

- N10, 017, 382, 684 (Ten billion, seventeen million, three hundred and eighty-two thousand, six hundred and eighty-four thousand naira) turnover from businesses.

N2, 522, 000, 000 (Two billion, five hundred and twenty-two million naira) being loans to businesses.

N958,000,000 (Nine hundred and fifty-eight million naira) as traditional gifts from personal friends.

N509, 880, 000 (five hundred and nine million, eight hundred and eighty thousand naira) realised as income from the launch and public presentation of a book titled, “Contemporary Issues on Nigerian Law and Practice, Thorny Terrains in Traversing the Nigerian Justice Sector: My Travails and Triumphs” by Mr Malami.