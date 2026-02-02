EFCC Arraigns Fake Investor For Defrauding Americans $525,276 In Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Uyo Zonal Directorate on Thursday January 29, 2026, arraigned Victor Ekpong Thompson before Justice Maureen Adaobi of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo for allegedly defrauding some Americans the sum of $525. 276 (Five Hundred And Twenty Five Thousand, Two Hundred And Seventy Six United States Dollars).

Thompson was arraigned on eight-count charges for allegedly obtaining the above sum from his victims under the guise of helping them to invest in mineral resources and deep sea port business. The defendant allegedly defrauded some Americans, Tammy Jensen, Kenneth Blad, Peter Jensen and a few others.

One of the charges reads, “that you, Victor Ekpeyong Thompson, on or between April, 2024 to December, 2024 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, did fraudulently obtain the sum of Two Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($213,350 USD) from Tammy Jensen, Peter Jensen, Kenneth Blad and others (Joint unsuspecting investors), under the pretence of investing the money in mining of mineral resources and deep sea port business, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act'.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty to them.

Following his plea of 'not guilty', prosecution counsel Joshua Abolarin prayed the court for a trial date and remand of the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

However, defence counsel, Savn Daniel made an oral bail application, to which the prosecution objected.

After listening to both counsels, Justice Adaobi adjourned the matter to March 19, 2026, for the determination of bail and commencement of trial while the defendant was remanded at the EFCC’s detention facility in Uyo.