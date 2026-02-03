Abuja Lawyer Killed By ONE CHANCE Robbers To Be Buried

The family of the late Nwamaka Chigbo has announced her two-day funeral programme.

According to a statement released on behalf of the family and signed by Celestine Chigbo and Maureen Chigbo, the burial rites will hold on February 5 and 6, 2026, in Umuoji, Idemili North LGA of Anambra state.

Nwamaka, an Abuja-based lawyer and former treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja branch, was killed by kidnappers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the statement, activities will begin on February 5, with a wake-keep and mass scheduled for 5pm, followed by a night of tribute from 6pm to 8pm.

Both events will take place at the Adolphus Chigbo family compound in Abidi village, Umuoji.

On February 6, the family said there will be a lawyers’ file to receive the deceased’s body, alongside a period for family, friends, and well-wishers to view the body and “pay last respects” from 8am at the family compound.

The requiem mass is billed for 10am at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church, Abidi village, Umuoji, after which interment will take place at the Pa Adolphus Chigbo compound. A reception will also be held at the same venue.

The statement also said the outing mass will be held on February 8, 2026, at 9:30am at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church, Abidi, Umuoji.

Providing directions to the venue, the family advised guests travelling to Umuoji to proceed “from Nkpor Junction through Nkpor-Umuoji Road to Abidi village, stop at the Old Post Office, turn onto St. Scholastica Monastery Road, and ask for Adolphus Chigbo’s family compound”.

Nwamaka was described as an active member of the NBA Abuja Branch, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA/IFWL), and the Global Association of Female Lawyers (GAFA). She also served as a former president of the Catholic Lawyers Association, Abuja.

“An ardent Catholic, Nwamaka authored a book on Infant Jesus, and until death was the vice president of the Infant Jesus Association, a member of the Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Group, among other religious groups,” the statement reads.

“The family expresses its gratitude to the Police for their efforts and cooperation so far, and urges the force to ensure that justice is served in Nwamaka’s case.

“The family also wishes to thank Nwamaka’s friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their support and prayers.”



