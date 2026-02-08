IPOB Cancels Monday Sit-At-Home Across South-East

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) Has Announced The Permanent Cancellation Of The Monday Sit-At-Home Directive Across The South-East, Effective February 9, 2026.

The Group Said The Directive Was Issued By MAZI Nnamdi Kanu, Leader Of IPOB, Who Urged Residents To Return To Schools, Workplaces And Markets Without Fear.

Emma Powerful, Spokesperson Of IPOB, Said Any Attempt To Enforce The Sit-At-Home From Monday Would Amount To Opposition To Kanu’s Directive And The Biafran Cause.

“All Markets, Schools, Offices, Transport Services, And Economic Activities Must Resume Fully And Normally From Tomorrow. The Era Of Monday Sit-At-Home Is Over,” IPOB Stated.

IPOB Warned Residents Of Possible False-Flag Operations Or Intimidation Attempts By Opponents Seeking To Undermine The Directive.

The Group Urged Residents To Remain Calm, Vigilant And Law-Abiding As Normal Activities Resume Across The Region.

IPOB Said State Governors Lack The Authority To Threaten Or Forcibly Shut Down Businesses Of Traders Who May Act Based On Personal Discretion.

The Group Added That Any Market Renovation Or Relocation Must Involve The Consent Of Stakeholders And The Provision Of Temporary Trading Locations Before Work Begins.

IPOB Called On Residents Of The South-East To Resume Normal Activities And Ensure Children Return To School.

The Group Said The Decision Reflects Its Commitment To Unity, Freedom, Dignity And Justice.