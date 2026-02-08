Kidnappers And Killers Of Doctors Arrested When They Brought Their Child For Treatment In Edo

Suspected kidnappers who abducted a medical doctor in Auchi, Edo State, and killed his younger brother have been arrested after they were allegedly identified by their victim at the hospital where he works.

The suspects were apprehended after they brought their children to the same hospital for medical treatment.

While attending to duties, the kidnapped doctor, identified as Dr. Abu Ibrahim Babatunde, reportedly walked into the ward and recognised the suspects as members of the gang that abducted him weeks earlier.

Following the identification, hospital authorities alerted security personnel, and the suspects were subsequently taken into police custody.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the police had previously arrested a suspect in connection with the abduction.

She mentioned that the first breakthrough came on February 3 when operatives of the Auchi Division, while conducting a routine bush-combing operation in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups, at Warake Forest= intercepted one Saminu Kawujie ‘M’.

She said a a search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of two (2) knives, two (2) mobile phones, one (1) UBA ATM card, and the sum of Twenty Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Naira (N20,250.00).

An identification parade was conducted at the Police station and he was identified by as one of the abductors of Dr Abu Babatunde.

On the latest arrest, she said

‘’Similarly, on 08/02/2026 at about 0900hrs, the Divisional Police Officer following a lead on the same case mobilized operatives to the Specialist Hospital, Auchi, where two suspects identified as Idris Abubakar ‘M’ and Sani Abubakar ‘M’, were apprehended at the hospital premises.

Both suspects have also been identified as part of the gang that abducted Dr. Babatunde on 02/01/2026. Idris Abubakar was identified as the particular person who received ransom money for the release of Dr. Abu.’’