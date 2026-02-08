Scandal: President Accused Of Impregnating Foreign Affairs Minister

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi is facing intensified political scrutiny over allegations of having an affair with Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner.

The claims, which have spread widely on social media platforms, allege that the 43-year-old minister is pregnant with Tshisekedi’s child and that the matter has caused tension within the presidential household.

DRC First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi is said to be demanding that the foreign minister step down from her position following the allegations.

Wagner, who confirmed her pregnancy amid widespread public scrutiny and social media backlash, has also come under intense criticism.

Sources familiar with the DRC administration say President Tshisekedi is keen to contain the political fallout and protect the functioning of his administration.

Tshisekedi is reportedly supporting Wagner for the post of Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), where she would compete against incumbent Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda.

The DRC government confirmed plans to field its own candidate to challenge Mushikiwabo, who seeks an unprecedented third term. The election is scheduled for the OIF Summit in November 2026 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Mushikiwabo, who has led the Francophonie since 2019, is widely viewed as the frontrunner due to strong backing from several member states and Rwanda’s sustained diplomatic lobbying.

Analysts say any rival candidate would face an uphill task, particularly given regional rivalries between Kigali and Kinshasa.

For Tshisekedi, the scandal complicates governance at a time of eastern Congo conflicts and diplomatic strains, turning a private matter into a high-stakes political maneuver.