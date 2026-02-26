Gen Fubara Appoints Sunny Ewule As New Chief of Staff

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Barrister Sunny Ewule as the new Chief of Staff to the Government House, effectively replacing Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie.

The announcement came via an official statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, on Thursday morning. The statement also confirmed the appointment of Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Dr Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff (COS). Both appointments are with immediate effect, the statement read.

The new appointees are scheduled to be sworn in today at 2:00 pm at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Barr. Sunny Ewule, a legal practitioner and long-time associate of Governor Fubara, has been described by supporters as a "core simplified member" from Emohua Local Government Area. He was pictured alongside the governor during the presentation of his governorship certificate of return at INEC in Abuja in 2023.

The appointment is seen by many observers as part of ongoing efforts to consolidate loyalty and streamline the administration amid the state's prolonged political tensions.

The move marks the end of Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie's tenure as Chief of Staff. Ehie, a former factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, was appointed to the position in January 2024 after resigning his legislative seat to support Fubara during the height of the political crisis involving the state assembly and former governor Nyesom Wike.

Ehie had been a key loyalist and played a prominent role in defending the governor's interests.

Reactions on social media have been swift, with some users expressing surprise or humor at the development. Comments such as "Na Hon. Ehie Edison na him loss out lol" and light-hearted remarks circulated widely among Port Harcourt-based accounts shortly after the announcement.

This latest reshuffle comes against the backdrop of persistent political realignments in Rivers State, including speculation about peace deals, influence dynamics, and efforts to strengthen the governor's control over key appointments.