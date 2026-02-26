Breaking: INEC Release New Dates For 2027 General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027 for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, announced this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, 6th February 2027.

The Commission had earlier fixed February 20, 2027 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and March 6, 2027 for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2022.

In view of the latest development, INEC, Haruna said, has reviewed and realigned the schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework.

Sequel to this, the Presidential and National Assembly Elections will now hold on January 16, 2027 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections will now hold on February 6, 2027.

In accordance with the approved Schedule of Activities, the Conduct of Party Primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on April 23, 2026 and end on May 30, 2026; Presidential and National Assembly campaigns will commence on August 19, 2026; and Governorship and State Houses of Assembly campaigns will commence on September 9, 2026.

Haruna said: “As provided by law, campaigns shall end 24 hours before Election Day.

“Political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these timelines.

“The Commission will enforce compliance with the law.

“The Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election reflecting these adjustments have been issued and can be accessed on the Commission’s official website and other official communication platforms.”

Some moslem faithfuls had argued that the initial dates fell within Ramadan

