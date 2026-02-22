E-Money Infuriated With Content Creator Carter Efe After He Damaged New Car He Gifted Him

Billionaire businessman, E-moneyunfollows content creator, Carter Efe after he vandalized the new car he gifted him just few days ago during his birthday party celebration.

It would be recalled that the socialite who celebrated his birthday on Sunday had gifted out some cars to various folks, notable amongst them include Chinedu Ikedieze and carter Efe.

During a livestream with Peller, the duo had vandalized each other’s car, as a sort of sad display on Livestream.

The streamers shocked viewers as they violently destroyed the windscreens of each other’s cars in what appeared to be staged stunt on Saturday night’s livestream.

Their actions sparked outrage, with many berating them for promoting violence and toxicity.

Trending video online showed that they had broken each other’s windshields.

Following the incident, it was gathered that EMoney unfollowed him over the act.

A video shows the moment Peller informed Carter Efe about the development, leaving Carter Efe worried and uncertain.

Soccer star, Victor Boniface also called Cater Efe during his livestream to condemn the action.

“What you and Peller did is rubbish. You are currently on livestream, I want to talk to you privately. Let me know when you are done streaming,” he said to Carter Efe over the phone.