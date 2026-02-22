Chairman Of Trans Fortress Global Resources Kolapo Raji Arrested Over Alleged Intl Drug Trafficking

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans Fortress Global Resources, Kolapo Oladapo Raji, over alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking network.

Raji, 57, was apprehended at his Safe Court Apartment residence in Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, February 12, 2026, following what anti-narcotics officials described as sustained surveillance and actionable intelligence.





Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy in a statement on Sunday disclosed that Raji had been on the NDLEA watchlist since 2025 after credible intelligence linked him to the financing and distribution of illicit drug consignments connected to overseas partners.

The suspect was reportedly arrested shortly after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

A search conducted at his residence reportedly led to the recovery of four large travel bags containing parcels of “Canadian Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis, weighing a total of 89.20 kilograms.

Operatives also seized a 2024 model Toyota Hilux at the point of arrest.

According to investigators, preliminary findings indicate that the suspect allegedly financed multiple consignments for an associate based abroad before allegedly establishing an independent distribution channel within Nigeria.

In his statement to investigators, Raji reportedly admitted that he ventured into the drug trade after receiving what he described as “hundreds of millions of naira” in profits from previous consignments handled through his overseas associate.

He allegedly told officials that the substantial financial returns motivated him to expand operations and set up his own network.