Withdraw Hosting Right From US..Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

In this World Cup, the biggest beneficiary will be the United States, not the fans. In principle, a World Cup should not be organized in a country that does not grant visas to everyone.

There is a discriminatory policy in the United States against anything foreign — it’s simply ‘America First, America First’ — and that is sad, sad for the social and cultural value of football.

Donald Trump is the worst thing that happened to FIFA — bringing the President of the United States into World Cup affairs is the worst thing that happened to FIFA. And there is no opposition to that.

There is an unequal distribution of matches. Imagine: 78 out of 104 matches will be played on U.S. soil — that is not normal. When putting the three countries together, their shares should have been roughly equal. This is not in the interest of developing football.”