FCT Election : EFCC Arrests 20 For Votes Buying, Recover Over N17m

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC,  on Saturday,  February 21,  2026 arrested 20 suspects for sundry electoral offences in the just- concluded Federal Capital Territory,  FCT,  local government elections.  

The suspects were arrested across the FCT,  for offences ranging from vote buying,  vote selling to obstruction of officers to the tune of N17, 218, 700. 00k( Seventeen Million,  Two Hundred and Eighteen Thousand,  Seven Hundred Naira only).  

One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000( Thirteen Million,  Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali local government area.  

Two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada;  four in Kuje and the remaining four in Kwali.  

The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

