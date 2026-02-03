DSS Arraigns Malami, Son , Wife Over Alleged Terrorism Financing, Firearm Possession





A former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and son, Abdulaziz were on Tuesday arraigned in the Federal High Court, Abuja for allegedly abetting terrorism financing and unlawful possession of firearms.

When the matter was called, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Callistus Eze, told the court that the defendants were to be arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on abetting terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

“My Lord before you is a five-count charge dated Feb. 2 and filed on Feb. 3.

”Subject to the overriding convenience of the court, I apply that the said charge be read to the defendants,” he said.

Following their not guilty pleas, Eze prayed for a date for the trial to begin, and he also asked the court to remand them in DSS custody pending further proceedings.

For his part, counsel to the defendants, Mr Shuiabu Arua, SAN, made an oral application for the bail of his clients.

“We seek to make an oral application for the bail of the defendants.

“We know that it is the discretion of the court to grant bail, and given that they have been in DSS custody for two weeks and came here directly from the hospital, we seek to apply orally for the bail of the defendants,” he said.

The trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a short ruling, asked the lawyer to file a formal application for bail.

“This is a court of record, so I order counsel to file and serve a formal bail application,” the judge said.

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 20 for the trial to begin.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the defendants are standing trial in a five-count charge filed by the Federal Government.

According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, Malami is accused in count one of knowingly abetting terrorism financing while serving as attorney-general of the federation.

The prosecuting agency, the Department of State Services (DSD), alleged that sometime in November 2022, at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Malami refused to prosecute alleged terrorism financiers whose case files were brought to his office for prosecution.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In counts two to five, Malami and his son were jointly charged with engaging in conduct preparatory to committing acts of terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The prosecution alleged that sometime in December 2025, at their residence in Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, the defendants were found in possession of a Sturm Magnum firearm without licence.

They were also alleged to have been in possession of 16 live rounds and 27 expended rounds of Redstar cartridges without lawful authority.

The offences, the prosecution said were contrary to and punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, as well as Sections 3 and 8(1) of the Firearms Act, 2004, punishable under Section 27(1) of the same Act.

The charge sheet stated that while Malami was the sole defendant in the terrorism financing count, both defendants are jointly charged in the remaining counts relating to possession of firearms and ammunition.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts when the charges were read to them.

The trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, adjourned the matter until Feb. 20 for the trial to start and ordered that the defendants be remanded in DSS custody pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

NAN












