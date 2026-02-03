Kwankwasiyya Movement Refutes Kwankwaso’s Defection Claims

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has observed with deep concern the increasing circulation of speculative reports, commentaries, and televised opinions alleging that our Principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, engaged in negotiations or made demands to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

We state clearly, categorically, and without any ambiguity that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has never at any time entered into negotiations, discussions, or meetings with the APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or any proxy for the purpose of defection.

These claims are entirely false, baseless, and deliberately misleading.

On Media Responsibility and Professional Ethics

It is deeply troubling that allegations of such gravity capable of damaging reputation and distorting public understanding are being published and amplified without:

* Verifiable facts

* Credible primary sources

* Direct confirmation from the person concerned or his political movement

Journalism remains a noble profession built on investigation, balance, and factual accuracy, not conjecture, elite gossip, or speculative analysis disguised as insider knowledge. We therefore urge journalists, editors, and media platforms to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, particularly when reporting on sensitive political matters.

Clarifying the Facts

For the avoidance of doubt, we restate the following facts:

The last formal meeting between Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took place in January 2024.

No discussion whatsoever took place at that meeting regarding defection, political bargaining, or party alignment.

Claims that Senator Kwankwaso made high demands or overreached himself are fabrications built on imaginary negotiations that never occurred.

It is important to emphasize that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has long-standing personal and political relationships that cut across party lines and administrations. Such interactions are normal, healthy, and expected in a democratic polity. The meeting referenced in January 2024 occurred within this long-established context.

In the absence of verified facts regarding the purpose, content, or outcome of that meeting, no individual, analyst, or media organization has the right to speculate or draw conclusions particularly on matters as grave as defection or political bargaining. Meetings, without facts, must not be converted into false narratives.

A Pattern of Political Smear

It has become increasingly clear that these reports form part of a broader, coordinated attempt by sections of the political elite to discredit Senator Kwankwaso ahead of future political realignments, preemptively weaken his political relevance, mischaracterize and minimize him despite his national stature.

Ironically, many of those promoting these narratives are individuals who harbour personal ambitions to defect to the APC and have now done so, and are seeking to justify their decisions through revisionist storytelling.

On Kwankwaso's Politics and Political Base

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a politician of discipline, integrity, and principle. He does not negotiate his convictions in secret, nor does he conduct politics by speculation or convenience. His political strength has always derived from the people particularly the downtrodden not from elite consensus or media echo chambers.

It is therefore reassuring that his political base remains focused, informed, and unswayed by these orchestrated narratives and half-baked conclusions.

We call on Nigerians to disregard these misleading reports, speculative opinions, and manufactured analyses being circulated in certain sections of the media.

The facts remain unchanged and unequivocal:

There were no negotiations

There were no demands

There was no discussion of defection

Kwankwasiyya remains steadfast. The people remain resolute. And the truth, ultimately, will prevail.







