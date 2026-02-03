Actress Angela Okorie Rearrested After Release From Suleja Prison

Actress Angela Okorie was this afternoon re-arrested by men of the FCT police command shortly after her release from the Suleja Correctional center.

She was rearrest based on a petition written against her by a businesswoman who claimed the actress owes her N5 million and has refused to pay. Another actress who is close to Angela and knows about the debt, prevailed on the businesswoman to write a petition against Angela which has now led to her rearrest. There are speculations that she might be detained today.

Recall that on January 26, Angela was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja where she was arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja on Cyberstalking and Cyberb$llying charges.

The actress was charged following a petition written against her by her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie. Following her arraignment, the court ordered that she be remanded in Suleja Correction Center until the hearing on her bail application.

On January 30, the court granted her N5 million bail with one surety who must depose to affidavit of means and must be a level 13 civil servant.

The presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, said the surety must produce his appointment letter and letter of the last promotion in the service. The judge also ordered Okorie and her surety to submit two passport photographs to the court registrar and that the residence of the surety must be verified by the registrar.

The judge held that Angela must be remanded in the Correctional center until her bail is perfected.





The actress who perfected the conditions today, was released by officials of the correction center and thereafter arrested by men of the FCT police command,.





Efforts by LIB to reach the spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, to comment on this development proved abortive.