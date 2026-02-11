Choir Leader Electrocuted While Helping Robbers Steal Church Instruments

A shocking and tragic incident has rocked a church community in Ijegun, Lagos. Just days after the church invested in a brand-new sound system, a group of robbers targeted the place at night, leaving a trail of devastation and claiming the life of the church’s own choir leader.

According to eyewitnesses, the thieves struck under the cover of darkness, creating a hole in the unnamed church wall to gain access. Inside, they moved quickly, loading the new instruments onto their vehicle. 

Disturbingly, the church’s choir leader, who was trusted and known by the congregation, allegedly assisted the robbers in carrying the items.

Tragedy struck when he was the last to leave. 

While attempting to exit the church with some of the stolen instruments, he came into contact with an exposed electrical wire. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crackle, followed by a sudden fall. The choir leader was electrocuted instantly, dying on the spot, while the other accomplices fled into the night unscathed.

The church community is in deep shock. Many parishioners described him as a devoted member who led the choir with passion, making the circumstances of his death even more painful. 

Security experts have since warned about the dangers of tampering with electrical installations and the perils of being involved in criminal activities, even in familiar environments.

Authorities have yet to apprehend the robbers or comment officially, but the incident has sparked conversations across Lagos about the safety of churches and the heartbreak of betrayal from within.


